Machilipatnam: Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar unhappy over delay in availing Central funds

Machilipatnam: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar reminded that the Central government has been giving crores of rupees funds to fulfil the needs of poor people and assured that it would ready to give even more funds for people's welfare.

The Central Minister arrived in Machilipatnam for inspecting Machilipatnam Medical College works and to participate in other important programmes on Monday. Before visiting medical college, she went to Machilipatnam Collectorate and participated in Spandana programme along with Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha and District SP P Jashuva. During Spandana, the Central Minister asked for implementation of the Central government works and their progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharati Pravin requested the officials to provide awareness over the Central schemes among the public and asked to submit proposals for new projects in the district to the Central government through the State government. ''Under the National Arogya Mission, we allocated about Rs 123 crore for developing medical services in the district. Apart from that, another Rs 79 crore Central funds were spent for various schemes under Emergency Covid Relief Package. But we observed that there is a delay in using these funds. Likewise, we listed out almost 78 government and private hospitals across Krishna District to give medical services to the poor under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme," she elaborated.

She also said that patients would get up to Rs 5 lakh insurance through Arogya Bheema Scheme. She informed that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana their government has released huge funds for the construction of 84,614 houses in Krishna district. She expressed dissatisfaction for not completing at least 5,000 houses. She apprised that another 8,912 TIDCO houses will be sanctioned to the district by the next December. She informed that about Rs 20 crore Central funds were being utilised for development of fishermen in the district.

After the meeting, the Union Minister visited Machilipatnam Medical College. She was briefed about the hospital through PowerPoint presentation. The authorities told her that the hospital was constructed with Rs 550 crore, whereas 60 per cent funds were the share of the Central government. The hospital is being readied for next year admission and about 150 medical seats will be available, authorities said.

Prior her arrival in Machilipatnam, she visited Mopidevi Temple and offered special puja to Subrahmanyeswara Swamy. Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh offered temple Prasadam to her.