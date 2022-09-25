Machilipatnam: ZP meeting hall to be constructed at a cost of Rs 9 cr

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Zilla Parishad chairperson Uppala Harika said that a new ZP meeting hall will be constructed at a cost of Rs 9 crore in Machilipatnam and another meeting hall will be built in NTR district with Rs 35 lakh.

She chaired a ZP meeting in Machilipatnam on Sunday, held marking completion of one year of tenure. The ZP members have celebrated the completion of one year.

Speaking on the occasion, chairperson Harika said Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the construction of new meeting hall. She said that she informed the CM about the need for construction of new meeting hall, when he visited Pedana recently. She said 469 works at a cost of Rs 41.26 crore were sanctioned during the last one year and the works are at different stages. Zilla Parishad income increased from Rs 89.55 lakh in the last year to Rs 1.40 crore this year, she added.

Harika said ground breaking ceremony was performed for the construction of commercial complexes in Machilipatnam, Avanigadda and Vuyyuru to generate revenue for the ZP. She said commercial complex in Machilipatnam costs Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 1.05 crore each in Avanigadda and Vuyyuru. Harika said promotions were given to 50 ZP employees and 26 staff was given postings under compassionate grounds.

The ZP members garlanded the statue of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy and paid homage. Later, they cut a cake to mark the completion of one year tenure. Harika said she would take up more development activities with the help of district MP, MLAs, MLCs and other people's representatives. Even after districts' reorganisation, the erstwhile Krishna district zilla parishad continuing and members from two districts Krishna and NTR are attending the meetings.