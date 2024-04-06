Madakasira constituency candidate Sunil Kumar holds meeting with TDP leaders

Telugu Desam Party workers in Sri Sathya Sai District, Madakasira Constituency gathered at the party office in Madakasira town for a meeting led by Telugu Desam Janasena BJP joint candidate Dr. Sunil Kumar. During the meeting, Dr. Sunil Kumar urged party workers to work diligently and tirelessly like soldiers in the upcoming elections. He emphasized the need to accelerate the ambitious Sankha Rao project and to ensure that the six super schemes are communicated to every household.

Dr. Sunil Kumar also stressed the importance of hoisting the Telugu Desam Party flag in both the Madakasira Constituency and Hindupuram Parliament seats. He highlighted the challenges faced by the people under the current YCP regime and expressed the goal of electing Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister to lead the state towards progress.

Former MLA Eeranna emphasized the importance of unity among Mahabalam Constituency leaders and workers in order to secure a victory for MLA candidate Dr. Sunil Kumar and MP candidate BK Parthasarathy. He urged everyone to work together towards achieving success in the upcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, activists, and supporters of the Telugu Desam Party. The participants expressed their commitment to working diligently to ensure a successful outcome for the party's candidates in the upcoming elections.















