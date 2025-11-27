Madanapalle district fulfils long public demand

Tirupati: The long-standing demand for a separate district in Madanapalle region has finally been realised, with the State government announcing the creation of a new district. The new district will comprise Madanapalle, Thamballapalle, Punganur and Piler constituencies, with Madanapalle selected as district headquarters.

With this, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister N Lokesh have fulfilled their promise before 2024 elections that a new district would be created if their party came to power. With the government now implementing that assurance, the moment has brought widespread joy among people in the region. Residents celebrated by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers, while MJSS members held placards thanking the Chief Minister.

For decades, these western parts were part of the undivided Chittoor district. During the previous YSRCP government’s district reorganisation, Madanapalle, Thamballapalle and Piler were moved to newly formed Annamayya district, a move that triggered strong public opposition. Residents argued that Punganur also belonged to this cluster, though it remained in Chittoor district at the time.

With no progress for decades, people from across the region united under the banner of Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samithi (MJSS). Their campaign continued for more than 600 days before the previous reorganisation, yet their demand remained unaddressed, leaving many deeply disappointed.

Selection of Madanapalle as district headquarters is attributed to its central location, connectivity and infrastructure. The town is close to all three other constituencies and has strong transport links. Its proximity to Bengaluru is expected to support growth and administrative convenience. Additionally, several British-era buildings in Madanapalle are available for use as government offices. The new district is expected to come into effect on January 1, 2026, after the completion of the public feedback process.

As part of the wider administrative restructuring, Piler will be upgraded to a revenue division. Kaluvai, Rapuru and Saidapuram mandals will be added to Gudur division of Tirupati district. Bangarupalyam mandal from Palamaner division will be included in Chittoor division, while Chowdepalli and Punganur mandals will become part of new Madanapalle division. Following these changes, Chittoor district will comprise six constituencies instead of the present seven with Chittoor, Kuppam, Palamaner, GD Nellore, Nagari and Puthalapattu.

Madanapalle MLA K Shajahan Basaha welcomed the announcement and thanked CM N Chandrababu Naidu for fulfilling the promise made during TDP Mini Mahanadu in 2023. He said formation of the district was a long-awaited aspiration of the people and felt fortunate that it was achieved during his tenure. He also thanked Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh for their support.

MJSS convenor PTM Sivaprasad described the decision as a moment of great honour and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, Minister Lokesh, the cabinet subcommittee and the MLA. He also thanked all those, who supported the movement, both directly and indirectly.