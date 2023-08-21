Madanapalle: Engineering graduate Aaisha becomes Dy Collector

Madanapalle(Annamayya district): An engineering graduate from Madanapalle in Annamayya district, Shaik Aaisha fared well in APPSC Group-1 examinations and was selected as a deputy collector. The results of Group-1 examination were released a couple of days back by the AP Public Service Commission. Her father Ahmad Basha is a businessman while her mother Gousia is a homemaker.

Aaisha completed her education upto high school level in Madanapalle after which she moved to Tirupati for intermediate education in a corporate college and got state 3rd rank. She pursued her BTech in EEE at Sastra college in Thanjavur. Her ambition to become a civil servant made her to reject a job in TCS and she started preparations for Group-1 and Civil Services from 2018. In her first attempt, she missed the selection into Group-1 services but in the second attempt her hard work got dividends.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Aaisha said that she will further try for Civil Services to become an IAS officer. She felt that taking advice from civils faculty, reading newspapers, deep focus on textbooks and self-preparation has helped in her success.

Along with parents, Pinaka Institute head Yadagiri and friend Mithun’s help was unbelievable, she said.