Live
Just In
Madanapalle: Int’l faculty devpt programme on Nanotechnology
Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) successfully conducted a five-day International Faculty Development Program (IFDP) titled ‘IEEE Summer School on Nanotechnology,’ organised by the Department of Elec-tronics and Communication Engineering on Tuesday.
The programme focused on the theme ‘Nanotechnology for Integrated Computing, Robotics, Healthcare, and Envi-ronmental Sustainability.’
Dr. C. Yuvaraj, Principal of MITS, emphasised the im-portance of such initiatives in advancing academic and re-search skills. Chief guest Dr Y Vijayalatha, Chairman of IEEE Hyderabad Chapter, highlighted the benefits of IEEE membership in fostering innovation and professional growth.
The programme featured 11 eminent researchers from across the globe, delivering insights into the integration of nanotechnology with various fields. Key dignitaries, including Dr Santosh S, Chair of IEEE NTC Hyderabad, and Prof James Morris, president of IEEE NTC, attended the event, further strengthening MITS’s commit-ment to research and interdisciplinary learning.