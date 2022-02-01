Madanapalle: MJSS tries to lay siege to municipal office

Madanapalle: Tense situation prevailed at Madanapalle municipal office on Monday with the Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samiti (MJSS) and Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana JAC (MJSJAC) jointly laid a siege to the office demanding the government to declare Madanapalle as separate district in view of its historical significance.

The protesters tried to storm into the municipal office, while the police tried with all out effort to prevent them from entering the office but in vain.

As announced earlier, the MJSS and MJSJAC leaders along with a huge number of members and supporters started as a rally from R and B Guest House in the town after knowing that the council meeting had commenced and reached the office area where a big contingent of police led by DSP Ravi Manoharachari was deployed. As the agitators tried to barge into the office, police personnel prevented them using barbed wire barricade.

As the agitators did not budge, police arrested several of them amid scuffles and heated arguments and shifted them to police station.

However, when the police were engaged in arrest of protesters, a group of activists led by MJSS co-convener B Srichandu who already reached the terrace of the office before police reached, suddenly appeared over the municipal office and waved MJSS flag leaving everyone in awe. The police immediately arrested them too and shifted to police station. The protesters after reaching police station staged a dharna raising slogans demanding separate district.

Speaking to media at police station, MJSS convener P T M Sivaprasad, former TDP MLA Dommalapati Ramesh, Jana Sena Rayalaseema coordinator Gangarapu Ramdass Chowdary, Bahujana Samajvaadi Party (BSP) state vice-president B Goutham Kumar, CPI district leader T Krishnappa, Girijana Samakhya leader Koneti Divakar, Valmiki Mahaasena leader M Harikrishna and others demanded the government declare Madanapalle as separate district which has distinct historical recognition.

They also asserted in one voice that the fight for separate district completes 602 days including today protest and they are ready to continue the movement for 600 more days till forming of separate district.

Janasena leader Jangaala Sivaram, TDP leader R Madhubabu, CPI leader Murali, TNSF leader Prabhakar, leaders from various organisations including Naani, Ramana, Muthyala Mohan, Kondupalli Anand, Ravisankar, Narsi, Farooq and Ameer were present.