Madanapalli : Non-bailable cases against 5 revenue officials filed

Police registered non-bailable cases against five revenue employees including three tahsildars and two deputy tahsildars at I-Town police station on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the transfer of government lands to private persons based on fictitious documents

Madanapalli : Police registered non-bailable cases against five revenue employees including three tahsildars and two deputy tahsildars at I-Town police station on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the transfer of government lands to private persons based on fictitious documents.

Based on complaint lodged by Madanapalli tahsildar Srinivasulu on Friday, the police registered a case.

DSP Ravimanoharachari said they will investigate the case and the revenue officials will be brought to book soon.

He said the five revenue officials against whom the cases were registered include Sivarami Reddy, Ramadevi, Suresh Babu (tahasildars who previously worked as Madanapalli tahasildars and deputy tahasildars Srinivasulu and Sayed Ahmed.

