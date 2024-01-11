Live
Madasikuruva/Madarikuruva Hakkula Sadhana Samiti meets Union Minister in Gudur
The team of Madasikuruva/Madarikuruva Hakkula Sadhana Samiti had a meeting with Union Health Minister Satyapal Singh Bhagel in Guduru town and expressed their concern about the unjust implementation of memo 7778, which goes against the constitution, regarding the granting of Madasikuruva/Madarikuruva caste documents.
They also mentioned that memo 7778 is unconstitutional in the state and requested the National SC Commission to provide appropriate comments to the state SC Commission to cancel this memo.
In response, the minister assured them that he will forward their representation to the National SC Commission.
During the meeting, the minister noticed the representative from the community and mentioned that he also belongs to their caste. When a Gongadi scarf was placed on the floor, the minister even asked if he could be given two more scarves.
The participants in the program included the Madasikuruva/Madarikuruva Rights Action Samiti Team, leaders of Kodumuru Constituency, and leaders of Gudur town.