Madhav takes charge as AP BJP chief, vows to strengthen party

Vijayawada: P V N Madhav took charge as the new state BJP president at the party’s state office in Vijayawada on Wednesday in the presence of state and district leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Madhav vowed to strengthen the party with integrity and vision, stating, “I accept this responsibility with utmost respect and seriousness.” He paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar and legendary Telugu poet Viswanatha Satyanarayana, acknowledging the latter’s contributions to promoting Telugu as the state’s official language.

Madhav garlanded their statues, symbolising his commitment to their ideals. The event coincided with ABVP Foundation Day, reflecting Madhav’s roots in the student movement. Former state BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari, health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju, Legislative Party Leader Penmatsa Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLAs Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and N Eshwara Rao, 20-Point Programme Committee chairman Lanka Dinakar, National Council Member S Yamini Sharma and others congratulated Madhav.

The day began with a grand BJP rally from Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, starting at the Ambedkar statue, proceeding through Eluru Road and Apsara Theater, and concluding at the BJP state office after paying tributes at Viswanatha Satyanarayana’s statue near Lenin Centre. Later, Madhav met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the Jana Sena Party’s central office in Mangalagiri. During the rally, Madhav demanded renaming Lenin Centre after Viswanatha Satyanarayana, stating, “Why retain a name with no connection to our country’s values? We must honour Viswanatha Satyanarayana, who championed the Telugu language.”