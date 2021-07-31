Top
Madhava Rao elected Deputy Mayor of Ongole Municipal Corporation

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy felicitating second Deputy Mayor Velanati Madhava Rao in Ongole on Friday

The 34th division corporator of Ongole Municipal Corporation, Velanati Madhava Rao was elected as the second Deputy Mayor in the election held on Friday.

As the house had quorum with the presence of more than 50 per cent of the members, Prakasam district Collector Pravin Kumar acted as the presiding officer for the election and explained the election process as per the Section 5 of Andhra Pradesh Municipal Act, 2005.

The 34th division corporator Velanati Madhava Rao submitted the nomination for the deputy mayor post and the 44th division corporator Gopireddy Gopal Reddy, 49th division corporator Angrakula Guravaiah seconded his nomination. As there was no objection received, the Collector announced that Madhava Rao elected as the Deputy Mayor and presented the certificate of election. The ex-officio members Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana and other corporators congratulated Madhava Rao.

Meanwhile, the Ongole revenue divisional officer Prabhakar Reddy announced that the 20th ward councillor of Chirala Municipality, Sikhakolli Ramasubbulu was elected as the second Vice-Chairman. The ex-officio member MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy, Municipal Chairman Janjanam Srinivasa Rao, Vice-Chairman Bonigala Jaison Babu and other councillors congratulated Ramasubbulu for her election.

