Madhurapudi airport expansion reviewed

Rajamahendravaram: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu emphasised the need to enhance the grandeur of Madhurapudi Airport and promote local products.

On Sunday, he held discussions with officials and public representatives at the airport regarding its development.

Airport Director Gnaneshwar provided details about the Phase-1 development of the terminal, which is budgeted at Rs 173.28 crore and is expected to be completed within two years.

The Minister stressed that the government is fully committed to completing the aviation projects in the state and transforming Rajahmundry Airport into a major national hub.

Currently, the airport handles over 1,000 passengers daily travelling to other states. Officials informed the Minister that the proposed development work is 25 per cent complete. The Minister also assured that he would address issues related to land acquisition for airport expansion with utmost sincerity. He reviewed opportunities for introducing airline services from Rajahmundry to Delhi, Varanasi, Tirupati, and Shirdi.

Airport Director Gnaneshwar Rao presented the ongoing development work details through a PowerPoint presentation MP Daggubati Purandeswari, MLAs Adireddy Srinivas, B Balarama Krishna, and district collector P Prasanthi were present.