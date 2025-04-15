Madhurapudi Airport soars to new heights

Rajamahendravaram: The Madhurapudi Airport in Rajamahendravaram has witnessed remarkable growth over the past year, steadily increasing its occupancy ratio and crossing significant milestones in passenger traffic and air services. Once a modest facility established during the British era, the airport is now emerging as a key aviation hub in Andhra Pradesh.

The ongoing expansion and infrastructure development, driven by the NDA government’s commitment to transform the airport as promised during the election campaign, have played a vital role in this transformation.

Union Civil AviationMinister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and BJP State President, and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari also have been instrumental in accelerating the airport’s development. These efforts drew praise from aviation experts and the travelling public alike.

The introduction of direct flights to key cities has significantly boosted passenger footfall. Over the past year, the airport has recorded a substantial increase in the number of travellers. From an average of 34,000 passengers per month until April 2024 the number surged dramatically crossing 51,000 by December.

Airport authorities confirmed that occupancy levels reached the 50 per cent mark, a milestone in itself. Notably, in December 2024, as many as 51,344 passengers flew via this airport, while in January 2025, the figure rose to 53,813, setting a new monthly record.

Statistical data reveals that nearly 5 lakh passengers travelled through Rajamahendravaram Airport during 2024-25. In March 2025 alone, the airport operated a record-breaking 841 flights, marking the highest number of services handled in a single month in its history.

Traditionally served by ATR (Avions de Transport Régional) aircraft, the airport saw a major upgrade last year with the commencement of Airbus services. This not only expanded connectivity but also encouraged local business activity.

Now, high-capacity aircraft with 180 seats are operating direct flights to Delhi and Mumbai, enhancing Rajamahendravaram’s connectivity with major metropolitan centres.

Presently, the airport offers six ATR flights to Hyderabad, one to Chennai, and two to Bengaluru, along with two Airbus services to Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

The airport’s passenger volume has more than doubled over the past few years from two lakh passengers in 2020-21 to 4.3 lakh in 2022-23, and now nearing five-lakh in 2024-25. This scenario exposes this airport’s rapid growth and transformation into a vital regional aviation hub.

With a sustained Central government focus and increasing demand, Rajahmundry Airport is set to soar even higher in the years ahead, said Daggubati Purandeswari, MP of Rajahmundry.

City MLA Adireddy Srinivas said that Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu is taking a special interest in this airport’s development and expansion.

Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary expressed happiness over the growth of passengers, but he showed concern over the monopoly of a single aviation company. He wishes all major airline companies also run flights from Rajahmundry for better passenger services.