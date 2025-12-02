Magunta remembered on death anniversary

Ongole: The fans and followers of the Magunta family in the Prakasam district joined together at PVR Boys High School grounds in Ongole and paid rich floral tributes to their favourite leader, Magunta Subbarami Reddy, observing his 30th death anniversary on Monday.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy offered floral tributes to the statue of Magunta Subbarami Reddy at their office. Later, Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghava Reddy, and local followers garlanded the statues of Subbarami Reddy at Abhilash Hotel centre, railway station road, Addanki bus stand centre, and paid tributes to the leader.

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghava Reddy, Collector P Raja Babu, Ministers Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Muthumula Ashok Reddy, APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, and others paid rich floral tributes to the photograph at the Subbarami Reddy memorial programme at PVR Boys High School.

The other Magunta family members, aides, supporters, and followers of Subbarami Reddy participated in the memorial programme, recollected the services of the former Ongole MP, and announced that they would strive to realise their leader’s ideologies.