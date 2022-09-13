Maha Padayatra continues for the secondary day, political leaders express solidarity

The Maha Padayatra was launched by the capital farmers in demand to continue Amaravati as the single capital continues for the second day. On the second day, the padayatra started from Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri and pass through Dwarkanagar, Rajiv Centre and reach Duggirala via Pedavadlapudi and Rendrapadu. The second day will continue for about 18 km.



The APPCC chief Sailajanath, BJP leader Kanna, CPI state secretary Ramakrishna and others expressed solidarity with the padayatra and participated in a padayatra with the farmers and walked some distance. On the other hand, the police have decided to issue photo identity cards to 600 farmers and women participating in the padayatra to which farmers said that they welcome the decision of the police.



The farmers said they would complete the Maha Padayatra no matter how many obstacles the police create.