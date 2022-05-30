Maha Samprokshanam at Amaravati temple on June 5

Tirumala: The Maha Samprokshanam (consecration) of the newly built TTD Sri Venkateswara temple at Amaravati in the state capital will be conducted for four days beginning from June 5. Ahead of the Samprokshanam, a series of rituals including Shobha yatra, Punyahavachanam, Acharya Ritwick Varanam, Mrutsangrahanam and Ankurarpanam will be performed between 6.30pm and 7pm on June 4.

On the first day of Samprokshanam on June 5 morning, rituals of Punyahavachanam, Raksha Bandhanam, Akalmasha Homam, Akashi Mochanam and Panchagavyadhivasa will be performed and in the evening Agni Prathishta, Kalasasthapana, Kumbha Avahanam Kumbha Aradhana, Ukta Homams rituals will be conducted.

The Vedic programs slated on June 6 include Kumbha Aradhana, Ukta Homams, Nava Kalasa Snapana, Ksheeradhivasam and Yagashala programmes in the evening. On June 7, Punyahavachanam, Kumbha Aradhana, Chaturdasha Kalasha Snapanam, Jaladhivasam rituals followed by Homa and Yagashala events will take place.

On June 8, Ratna Dhatu Adhivasam, Kumbha Aradhana, Homas followed by Vimana Kalasa Sthapana, Gopura Kalasa Sthapana, Ratnanyasa, Dhaatunyasa, Vigraha Sthapana will be done followed by Snapana Tirumanjanam. Later in the evening, Maha Shanti Tirumanjanam and at night, Kumbha Aradhana, Nivedana, Sayanadhivasam, Vishesha Homas and Yagashala programmes will be observed.

On the last day on June 9 at Mithuna Lagnam between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, Prana Pratista and Maha Samprokshanam (consecration) for the shrine will be performed followed by other Vedic rituals like Akshata Rohana, Archaka Bahumanam etc. It will be followed by Dwajarohanam and Sarva darshanam, to mark the inauguration of the temple for the public to offer prayers in the shrine, according to a release from TTD here on Sunday.