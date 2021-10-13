Maha Samudram: 'Jagadale' Song From This Action Entertainer Is Out

As the release date is nearing, the makers of Sharwanand and Sidharth's upcoming movie Maha Samudram are keeping the netizens await for the movie eagerly with their awesome promotion skills. Along with releasing new posters of the movie, off late, the makers dropped the new song "Jagadale…" that showcased the bond between the two lead actors. These two actors are essaying the roles of Arun and Vijay respectively while Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel will be seen as their love interests!



Aditi and Sharwanand shared the "Jagadale…" song video on their Twitter pages and treated their fans… Take a look!

Aditi Rao Hydari

The "Jagadame…" song introduced the characteristics of the two lead characters Sharwananad and Sidharth in this movie… They will be seen as Arun and Vijay and are best buddies on the big screens. Along with revealing their bestie bond, the song is all about how to live fearless in any kind of situation.

Even Sharwanand also shared the complete "Jagadale..." song on his Twitter page and wrote, "Get the Rebelliousness out now… The Promo of #JagadaleRaani Song is here https://youtu.be/VmjcKAyHJdY... #MahaSamudram 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼w". We need to wait and watch how these besties will turn into enemies as shown in the trailer.

Being an intense love and action tale, the trailer which was released a few days ago was filled with emotional drama. Rao Ramesh as Guni Babji gave his best and showed off his satirical villanism while Jagapathi Babu also put forward his next level attitude! Even the sensitive love tale of Sharwanand and Aditi Rao Hydari along with Sidharth's rift with Sharwa highlighted the trailer.

Maha Samudram movie is directed by RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupati and is produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the AK Entertainments banner. Raj Thota will handle the camera, Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music director and Praveen KL is the editor. Along with the lead cast Sharwanand, Sidharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel, this movie has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Ramachandra Raju.

Maha Samudram movie will hit the theatres on 14th October 2020 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival…