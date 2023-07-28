Live
Just In
Maha Shakti' campaign launched in Anakapalli
Maha Shakti programme is introduced for the economic development of women in Andhra Pradesh, said Anakapalli constituency TDP in-charge and former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana.
Launching the 'Maha Shakti' campaign under the leadership of Anakapalli urban district vice president BSMK Jogi Naidu here on Friday, the former MLA said the TDP government would give Rs.15,000 per year to every student under the 'Thalliki Vandanam' scheme.
As part of the Maha Shakti programme, women performed special pooja to Goddess Nookambika.
Constituency observer Borra Nagaraju and activists went door to door and distributed leaflets and campaigned on the TDP manifesto and the schemes that form a part of it.
Party leaders, activists, women and youth representatives participated in the programme.