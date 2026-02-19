Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams conclude at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The11-day Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams, which commenced on February 8, concluded on Wednesday at the revered Srisailam Devasthanam. Organized in connection with the annual Mahashivaratri festival, the grand religious celebrations witnessed large participation from devotees from across the country. As part of the concluding day rituals, special morning prayers were performed for Sri Swamy Ammavarlu in a spiritually charged atmosphere.

Later in the evening, the much-awaited Ashwa Vahana Seva was conducted as part of the traditional vahana services associated with the Brahmotsavams. During this ritual, the Utsava idols of Swamy Ammavarlu were majestically mounted on the Ashwa Vahanam (horse vehicle) and taken in a ceremonial procession. Special poojas were offered, followed by the temple procession, drawing devotees who gathered in large numbers to witness the divine spectacle. As part of the night rituals, Pushpotsavam was performed with great devotion and grandeur. The deities were exquisitely adorned with more than 21 varieties of flowers, including yellow and white chrysanthemums, blue chrysanthemums, nandivardhanam, garudavardhanam, red and white oleander, hibiscus, red and blue asters, jasmine, kanakambaram, red, yellow, multicoloured and purple roses, among others.

The elaborate floral decoration enhanced the sanctity and visual splendour of the ceremony.

Following the Pushpotsavam, Ekantha Seva was performed for Swamy Ammavarlu, culminating in the Shayanotsavam, marking the formal conclusion of the Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams. Temple authorities stated that all rituals were conducted in accordance with age-old traditions, bringing the annual festivities to a serene and spiritually fulfilling close.