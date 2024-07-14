Live
Just In
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh CMs discuss cooperation for progress of states
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday met his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde at the latter's official residence 'Varsha', during which they decided to strengthen cooperation for the development of the two states.
TDP chief Naidu and Shiv Sena leader Shinde discussed the political scenario, especially after the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government for the record third term.
Incidentally, Shiv Sena and TDP are two crucial allies in the NDA.
The Chief Minister's Office said, "Both CMs held detailed discussions on boosting development by increasing cooperation between the two states. They discussed a wide range of issues relating to infrastructure development, interlinking of rivers, allocation of river water and further increasing the cultural cooperation between the two states."
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Dada Bhuse and Shiv Sena MP and CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde also attended the meeting.