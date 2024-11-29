Mahatma Phule remembered on 134th death anniversary

Ongole: State Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy along with district collector A Thameem Ansariya, AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, and Mayor Gangada Sujata and other officials paid rich floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s on his 134th death anniversary near the new vegetable market in Ongole on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Swamy emphasised the collective responsibility to carry forward the ideals of social reformers who worked tirelessly for an equitable society. Collector Thameem Ansariya said Phule’s pioneering efforts in establishing special schools for women and fighting against caste discrimination and superstitious beliefs.

Balaji said that Phule was a visionary who fought against social discrimination two centuries ago, believing that true social progress could only be achieved through equal opportunities for all sections of society. Sujata praised Phule as a social reformer who recognised the importance of women’s education and worked to educate himself and his wife, setting a progressive example for society.

District president and Darsi MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole in-charge Chunduri Ravi, and other leaders paid tributes to Jyotiba Phule at the YSR Congress Party Prakasam district office and the Congress party leaders from the district, including Ongole coordinator BR Gouse, SN Padu coordinator Palaparthi Vijesh Raj and others also paid floral tributes to Phule at the district office.