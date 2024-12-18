Mahesh Kumar completes six months as Eluru MP

Eluru: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Putta Mahesh Kumar completed six months as the MP of Eluru.

He has been working relentlessly to fulfil public aspirations by steering the constituency towards development and welfare. Recognising the critical importance of the Polavaram Project for Andhra Pradesh, Mahesh Kumar highlighted its delayed progress under the previous government. Following instructions from CM Naidu, he raised the issue in Parliament and played a pivotal role in securing Rs 12,500 crore for the project.

When oil palm farmers from the Eluru approached him regarding financial losses due to inadequate prices, he promptly addressed the matter by taking it to the Central government. Additionally, Mahesh Kumar advocated for Virginia tobacco farmers, leading to a relief package of Rs 110 crore.

Local dissatisfaction arose as the Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad did not stop at Eluru. By leveraging his influence, Mahesh Kumar secured a halt for the train at the Eluru Railway Station, fulfilling the long-pending demand of the people.

As promised during his election campaign, he organised a large-scale job fair in Eluru to create employment opportunities for the youth. He also donated Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund to aid flood victims.