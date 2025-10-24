Maintain Garuda Varadhi flyover better

Tirupati: Smart City Managing Director and Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya instructed Smart City officials and Afcons Company representatives to install sign boards and improve greenery along Garuda Varadhi flyover.

She conducted a review meeting with officials and representatives of various companies involved in Smart City development works here on Thursday. The progress of Garuda Varadhi, Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) and other projects were reviewed during the session.

The Commissioner stressed that roads on Garuda Varadhi should be properly maintained and warning and direction boards must be placed at accident-prone areas. She also directed officials to plant saplings between dividers and at junctions to enhance greenery under and around flyover. She further asked the officials to complete ICCC works at the earliest and finish the ongoing installation of CCTV cameras across the city by December. Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Smart City GM Chandramouli, SE Syam Sundar, EE Ravi, DCP Khan, DEs Raju, Silpa, ACPs Murthy, Madhu, Horticulture Officer Harikrishna were present.