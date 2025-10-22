Maintaining law & order key to attract investments: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday stated that law and order in the state would be key to attract global investments, and the police force should play an active role in maintaining law and order.

Participating in the Police Commemoration Day programme organised at APSP 6th battalion ground in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the state government was committed to the welfare of the police. Paying homage to the martyrs, he said 192 police men laid their lives while discharging duties nation-wide this year. Expressing confidence in maintaining law and order in the state, he said global tech giant Google came forward to invest in Visakhapatnam and was ready to set up its biggest AI data centre.

Pointing out that development would be possible only with investments, the CM said the police should play an active role in thwarting the attempts of criminals. “Criminals are changing their modus operandi by misusing technology. Therefore, police should update their skills to curb the menace of such crimes,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) force has been playing a key role in curbing ganja menace and smuggling of drugs.

“Some people are resorting to crimes in the guise of politics”, he expressed concern and said that police should act tough on such people who try to create unrest in the state through fake campaigns for political mileage. He also highlighted how some people were misusing social media platforms to tarnish the image of people, and asked police to take stern action on such persons.

The Chief Minister stated that the government would strengthen the police department and take care of their families. According to the CM, Rs 33 crore was spent on healthcare for police in the past 16 months and Rs 23 crore was offered as insurance to 171 deceased policemen. Likewise, Naidu promised that the government would take action for timely promotions and added that the process of recruiting 6,100 constables was completed.

Earlier the Chief Minister donated for Flag fund and went through a photo gallery set up as part of the Police Commemoration Day. Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anita, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, DGP Harishkumar Gupta and other officials were present.