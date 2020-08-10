Maintenance of Swarna Palace hotel is responsibility of management at Vijayawada: Dr Ramesh

Vijayawada: Dr Ramesh Hospitals chairman Dr Ramesh has said the hospital is treating the Covid patients in the hospital in view of the increasing cases in the State and following request made by the patients to get Covid treatment in Ramesh hospitals.



He released a video on Monday in connection with the fire accident that killed 10 Covid patients in Swarna Palace hotel, which was converted into a Covid care centre on Sunday.

He said the Ramesh Hospitals had taken permission to change two hotels in Vijayawada and Ongole into Covid care centres. He said as per the agreement the hospital provides medical care and hotels takes care of the maintenance. Dr Ramesh expressed condolences over the death of 10 Covid patients on Sunday in the mishap. He said the district administrations in Andhra Pradesh held meetings with the private hospitals and gave permission to treat the corona patients.

On the other hand, a team of officials have inspected the Swarna Heights hotel in Vijayawada and noticed that fire safety norms were not followed. The government has constituted three teams, which were busy on Monday probing the reasons for the mishap and collecting details on how the mishap occurred, negligence of the hotel and not complying with the Covid guidelines in treatment of patients, collection of charges for the treatment and other details.