Major Accident at Prakasam Barrage as Boats Crash into Gates

Vijayawada: A major accident occurred near the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada when three boats collided with gates 3 and 4 of the barrage. The boats, moving at a speed of 40 km/h, crashed into the gates, causing significant concern among authorities.

The strong impact of the collision has raised alarms about the structural safety of the barrage, especially with the ongoing heavy inflow of water due to recent floods. Officials are currently assessing the damage to the gates and have increased monitoring of the barrage's overall stability to prevent any further incidents.

Emergency response teams have been deployed to manage the situation, and efforts are underway to ensure that no additional boats are swept toward the barrage. Authorities are urging residents to stay away from the barrage area until further notice.