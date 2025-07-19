  • Menu
Major Fire Breaks Out at Ramavaram ITC Godown

A significant fire incident occurred this morning (Saturday) at the ITC godown in Ramavaram, located in Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam. The blaze spread swiftly, causing considerable alarm among local residents.

Upon witnessing the fire, locals promptly alerted the police and fire services. Responding quickly to the emergency, the fire brigade arrived at the scene and effectively controlled the flames using a total of eight fire engines.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were also deployed to assist in managing the situation. Authorities suspect that the fire may have been ignited by a short circuit, although investigations are ongoing.

Reports indicate that the fire has led to significant property damage. The police have registered a case and are actively investigating the incident.

