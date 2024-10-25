Major irrigation projects under Krishna river lifted as inflow increases amid rains

As the floodwaters continue to rise in the Krishna basin, authorities are taking decisive measures to manage water levels in major reservoirs. Krishna river is anticipated to once again trample on the waves as officials begin lifting the gates of various projects to release water downstream.

At the Jurala project, officials have raised six gates to facilitate water release. The inflow currently stands at a significant 71,713 cubic feet per second (cusecs), while outflow is recorded at 76,667 cusecs. The full water level for Jurala is pegged at 1045 feet, with the current level at 1043.865 feet. The total capacity of Jurala is 9.657 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), and current storage is at 8.949 TMC. Meanwhile, electricity generation continues with 11 units operating in both the upper and lower power stations, along with water being released for uplift schemes.

In parallel, the Srisailam reservoir is also experiencing substantial inflow and flooding conditions. Authorities have raised five gates by 10 feet, resulting in an inflow of 159,089 cusecs, and an outflow of 207,820 cusecs. Currently at its full capacity of 215.8070 TMC, Srisailam has reached this level after stabilizing at 885 feet.

The situation at the Nagarjuna Sagar project is equally critical due to significant water release from the Srisailam Dam. Officials have lifted 22 crust gates, allowing an inflow of 208,863 cusecs and an outflow of 225,463 cusecs. The current water level is at 589.70 feet, just shy of the full level of 590 feet. With a total storage capacity of 312 TMC, Nagarjuna Sagar reports a current water storage of 311.4886 TMC.

Authorities continue to monitor water levels closely while releasing water downstream and directing flow to crop canals to mitigate potential flood impacts. Residents in the surrounding areas are advised to stay vigilant as conditions evolve.