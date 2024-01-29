Major reshuffle of IAS officers in AP

Secretariat (Velagapudi): The General Administration Department (GAD) issued GO Rft No 172 here on Sunday transferring the All India Service officers across the state.

Collector of Srikakulam Lathkar Shrikesh Balaji Rao is transferred and posted as Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration. Collector of Nandyal District Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon is transferred and posted as Collector of Srikakulam district.

Collector of Tirupati district K Venkata Ramana Reddy is transferred and posted as Managing Director of AP State Housing Corporation Ltd vice Dr G Lakshmisha transferred. Dr Lakshmisha is posted as Collector of Tirupati district.

Joint Collector of Prakasam District Dr K Srinivasulu is transferred and posted as Collector of Nandyal district. Joint secretary of Finance Department Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore is transferred and posted as Collector of Annamayya district duly relieving Farman Ahmad Khan from full additional charge.

The services of A Thameem Ansaria, who is waiting for posting, are placed at the disposal of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department for posting her as Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Srikakulam.

Dr BR Ambedkar, Director of Disaster Management and Joint Secretary to Government, Revenue (DM) Department is transferred and posted as Joint Collector of Parvathipuram Manyam District vice R Govinda Rao transferred. Ronanki Kurmanath, Joint Collector of SPS Nellore district is transferred and posted as Director, Disaster Management & E.O Deputy Secretary to Government, Revenue (DM) Department. KS Viswanathan, Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam district is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department for posting him as Additional Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Kathawate Mayur Ashok, Joint Collector of Vizianagaram District is transferred and posted as Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam district. Gopala Krishna Ronanki, Additional Director, SS & LR is transferred and posted as Joint Collector of Prakasam district. Praveen Aditya, Project Administrator of Polavaram Irrigation Project is transferred and posted as Joint Collector of Kakinada district vice Illakkiya transferred and posted as Project Administrator, Polavaram Irrigation Project.

On transfer, R Govinda Rao is posted as Additional Director, Survey Settlement and Land Records. Kollabathula Karthik, Joint Collector of Alluri Sitarama Raju district is transferred and posted as Joint Collector of Vizianagaram District.

Bhawna, Additional Director of village secretariats and Ward Secretariats is transferred and posted as Joint Collector of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

D Haritha, Commissioner of Tirupati Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Managing Director of APUFIDC. Adarsh Rajeendran, Sub-Collector of Nuzvid, is transferred and posted as Joint Collector of SPS Nellore district. Aditi Singh, Sub-Collector of Vijayawada, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Tirupati Municipal Corporation. G Rekha Rani, who is waiting for posting is posted as secretary to government, Public Enterprises Department duly relieving K Praveen Kumar from full additional charge.