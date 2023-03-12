Make 10th foundation day a grand success: JSP

Jana Sena district general secretary Gunukula Kishore on Saturday released the Jana Sena poster in connection with 10th foundation day of party at Gandhi statue and appealed to the party leaders and supporters to participate in large numbers in the programme to be held on March 14 in Machilipatnam. He said party president Pawan Kalyan will direct the cadres on the electioneering for the upcoming general elections in the meeting.





He warned that the YSRCP leaders came out with a lot of votes due to sympathy earlier, this time, everyone has noticed the failures of the government and their assurances and attitude and said the right lesson will be taught in the upcoming elections. Before the 2014 and 2019 elections, people stood by Pawan Kalyan for whatever he called for the welfare of people and they were still believing in him, Kishore said. Party local leaders Prashanth Goud, Kanthar, Shahjahan and Sai participated in the event.



