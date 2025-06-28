Make all arrangements for Brahmotsavam: MP

Anantapur: MP Ambika Lakshminarayana on Friday visited Googudu village in Narpala mandal in connection with the Googudu Kullai Swamy Brahmotsavam.

He inspected the traffic parking areas and the mineral water plant being constructed with the funds of the MP. He also inspected the drainage facility, newly laid borewell and pipeline works being constructed with the funds of the Zilla Parishad.

He toured the entire village and issued appropriate instructions to the officials regarding sanitation. He asked the DSP about the steps to be taken for traffic control.

He instructed the temple EO Shobha to make arrangements so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience. The MPDO and AE RWS have been instructed to take up the sanitation work intensively from Saturdat and complete the work within two days.

The AE Electricity has been instructed to provide uninterrupted power supply during the Brahmotsavam period. Senior TDP leaders Alam Venkata Narasa Naidu, Akula Anjaneyulu, Jaffer Vali, Narasimhulu, Rajanna, Obulesu and others participated in this programme.