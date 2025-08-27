Make CM’s vision of ‘Arogya Andhra’ a reality: Satya Kumar

Vijayawada: Minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav called upon the healthcare officials and employees to align with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to transform the state’s health sector.

Speaking at a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he emphasised the need for a mindset shift to match the Chief Minister’s innovative and technology-driven approach to public health.

Yadav called on doctors and support staff to introspect and ensure their efforts contribute to Naidu’s goal of achieving ‘Aarogya Andhra Pradesh.’ He stressed the importance of innovative thinking and dedication, urging personnel to move beyond routine tasks.

Expressing concern over delays in addressing public grievances raised by elected representatives and citizens, he warned that neglecting these issues undermines democracy and instructed officials to be more responsive. The Minister reviewed the recent general transfers in the Medical and Health Department, where over 7,200 doctors and administrative staff were reassigned.

Senior officials reported that 99 percent of the transferred employees joined their new posts on time, a success Yadav attributed to a transparent, conflict-free process. He congratulated the department heads for adhering to transfer regulations, noting that the high compliance rate reflects a controversy-free process, unlike previous years.

Yadav also examined staffing levels, directing officials to fill critical vacancies in a planned manner to safeguard public health. He highlighted significant shortages in the AYUSH, Drug Control, and Anti-Food Adulteration departments, ordering swift recruitment to ensure their efficiency.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the ‘Srushti Fertility Centre’ issue, noting that only NTR district’s response was adequate. To improve accessibility, he proposed introducing WhatsApp governance in hospitals for sharing reports with patients, advocating for gradual implementation of such innovative solutions.

The meeting, attended by special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu and 10 department heads, underscored the need for systemic improvements and accountability. Yadav reiterated that embracing creativity and modern technology is crucial for revolutionizing healthcare in Andhra Pradesh, aligning with the Chief Minister’s ambitious vision for a healthier state.