Make foolproof arrangements for R-Day: CS

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Chief Secretary K Vijayanand instructed the officials to organise foolproof arrangements for the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations which would be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on January 26.

Addressing the officials in virtual mode from the Secretariat here on Thursday, the chief secretary said that Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer would be the chief guest and hoist the national flag. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, AP High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and other judges, people’s representatives, officials and public in large numbers would participate in the celebrations.

Necessary seating arrangements should be made for all the dignitaries. Facilities like drinking water, temporary toilets, barricading and traffic control should be made without any flaws.

The officials were told to illuminate the Raj Bhavan, High Court, Assembly, state Secretariat, CM camp office and other important structures. Since the Republic Day is on Sunday, the officials of the education department and the NTR district collector should take initiative to mobilise school students to the venue.

Earlier, principal secretary (political) Suresh Kumar elaborated on the arrangements to be organised by various departments. He instructed the police department on the security, traffic arrangements and parking facilities.

He asked the information and public relations department to prepare the copies of the Republic Day message to distribute to the people. There should be good public address system and media live coverage.

Suresh Kumar said that the tableaus of 14 departments should depict the welfare programmes being implemented for the people. After the celebrations, the tableaus should be taken on the principal streets in the city, he said and instructed the police commissioner to control traffic for the procession. He instructed the district collector and the municipal commissioner to take suitable action to decorate the main podium and other facilities.