Make more compositions of Annamayya Sankeertans

Tirupati: Make more compositions for the remaining songs of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya for the sake of future generations, said TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

A meeting with renowned musicians was held at the Conference Hall of TTD Admin Building in Tirupati on Tuesday evening.

Directing the SV Recording Project Special Officer Dr A Vibhishana Sharma, the EO said measures should be taken to bring the Keertans of Tallapaka Annamacharya to the masses in a big way.

Speaking on this occasion, EO said that the TTD has made available 14,932 Keertans of Tallapaka Annamacharya out of 32,000 compositions.

Of this, 4,750 Keertans were recorded by the SV Recording Project and 4,610 Sankeertans were uploaded on the TTD website. The remaining 140 works will be uploaded on the website soon.

He said that while 29 CDs with 290 Sankeertans have been completed in the first phase, 21 CDs with 210 Sankeertans have already been made in the second phase and the remaining 13 CDs with another 130 Sankeertans will be made available to the devotees soon.

In the third phase, he ordered to take steps to bring 340 Sankeertans in the form of CDs.

Plans are being made to make Annamacharya Sankeertans elegant, and popular by adhering to the rules of Raga. Annamaiah Sankeertans have crores of fans all over the world and asked the renowned singers and music directors to create more attractive compositions involving the old generation and the new generation composers.

Steps should be taken to make it easy to identify Annamayya Keertans on the TTD website. A committee will be formed to provide more quality Annamayya Kritis, he maintained.

In the meeting, CPRO Dr T Ravi, many singers, music directors from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and other officials participated.