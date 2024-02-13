Live
Malika Garg takes charge as Tirupati SP
Highlights
Tirupati: Newly appointed Tirupati district SP Malika Garg took charge here on Monday. Mallika Garg, who was working as Prakasam district SP, transferred to Tirupati.
Speaking to the media after taking charge, she said that her first task would be taking required measures to ensure free, fair and peaceful poll in the coming elections, adding that providing quality services to people is her top priority. “At the same time, adequate measures will also be taken for the sake of large number of pilgrims arriving daily to Tirumala for darshan without hindrance. I will take along the district administration for smooth elections law and order maintenance in the district including holy places like Tirupati and Tirumala,” she added.
