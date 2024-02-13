  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Malika Garg takes charge as Tirupati SP

Newly appointed Tirupati district SP Malika Garg Photo: Vani Mallela
x

Newly appointed Tirupati district SP Malika Garg Photo: Vani Mallela

Highlights

Newly appointed Tirupati district SP Malika Garg took charge here on Monday. Mallika Garg, who was working as Prakasam district SP, transferred to Tirupati.

Tirupati: Newly appointed Tirupati district SP Malika Garg took charge here on Monday. Mallika Garg, who was working as Prakasam district SP, transferred to Tirupati.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, she said that her first task would be taking required measures to ensure free, fair and peaceful poll in the coming elections, adding that providing quality services to people is her top priority. “At the same time, adequate measures will also be taken for the sake of large number of pilgrims arriving daily to Tirumala for darshan without hindrance. I will take along the district administration for smooth elections law and order maintenance in the district including holy places like Tirupati and Tirumala,” she added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X