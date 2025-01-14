Malladi Vishnu inaugurates Sankranti celebrations

Vijayawada: Former MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the three-day Sankranthi celebrations here on Monday by lighting the bonfire at Besant Road. Large number of women and youth gathered around the bonfire and symbolically offered their difficulties to the fire. Addressing the gathering, Malladi Vishnu said that it has been a tradition to celebrate Sankranthi every year on the Besant Road. He said that there was no happiness among people due to the hike in power tariff and rising essential commodity prices.

Referring to the Sankranthi celebrations, Malladi Vishnu said that it was essentially a festival of farmers which they enjoy after bringing the crop home. However, this year they are in deep distress as there was no minimum support price for the produce. Moreover, the farmers were not given incentives of Rs 20,000.

He appealed to the NDA government to immediately implement the welfare schemes and reduce the burden on people.

Party leaders Vennam Ratna Rao, Challa Sudhakar, Anji Babu, Yaragorla, Sriramulu, Murali Krishnam Raju, Konda Maheswar Reddy, Kola Naganjaneyulu, Topula Varalakshmi, Triveni Reddy, Yakkala Maruti, Kagga Pandu, Fatima, Virababu, Jagadish, Banka Bobby, Prasad Reddy, Gajjalakonda Vasu, Misala Satyanarayana, Prem and other activists participated.