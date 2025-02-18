Live
- MP CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to Bhind road victims
- DeepSeek sent South Korean user data to China's ByteDance: Regulator
- NIA arrests two in Karnataka for leaking sensitive Karwar naval base information to Pakistan
- ED raids 12 places in Rs 1,000 crore-CSR scam in Kerala
- Bhubaneswar: B Tech student from Nepal found dead in her hostel
- Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles begins near Rushikulya
- How to Save Tax on Salary: Effective Strategies for 2025
- 36K women went missing in Odisha in 5 yrs: CM Majhi
- Odisha can emerge as leader in fisheries sector: Guv
- Rally held to create awareness on cybercrimes
Just In
Man brutally murdered by neighbour
Highlights
An ambulance cleaner Jagadeesh (40) was murdered at Chenna Reddy Colony in the city on Monday.
Tirupati: An ambulance cleaner Jagadeesh (40) was murdered at Chenna Reddy Colony in the city on Monday.
According to Alipiri police, Jagadeesh had an altercation with his neighbour Suneel who reportedly behaved in a rude manner with his wife.
Subsequently, Suneel who was in an inebriated condition hit Jagadeesh with iron rods. Jagadeesh sustained grievous injuries in the attack. Other neighbours who came to the spot to intervene, rushed Jagadeesh to the hospital but he died on the way, Alipiri police said. A case has been registered and investigation is on.
Next Story