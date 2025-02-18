  • Menu
Man brutally murdered by neighbour
Tirupati: An ambulance cleaner Jagadeesh (40) was murdered at Chenna Reddy Colony in the city on Monday.

According to Alipiri police, Jagadeesh had an altercation with his neighbour Suneel who reportedly behaved in a rude manner with his wife.

Subsequently, Suneel who was in an inebriated condition hit Jagadeesh with iron rods. Jagadeesh sustained grievous injuries in the attack. Other neighbours who came to the spot to intervene, rushed Jagadeesh to the hospital but he died on the way, Alipiri police said. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

