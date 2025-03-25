Man gets 10-year jail term for murder bid

Anantapur: In a significant judgment, the Anantapur 4th Additional District (Women’s) Court sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000 in an attempt-to-murder and harassment case against his wife.

Delivering the verdict on Monday, Judge M Shobharani found Chakali Rajasekhar (38), resident of Podarallapalli, Mudigubba mandal, guilty of attacking his wife Chakali Savitri, leading to serious injuries.

According to police records, Rajasekhar married Savitri in 2016, and the couple lived in Mudigubba. Within six months, Rajasekhar started harassing her over suspicions, frequent abuse, and threats. Unable to bear the torture, Savitri left for her parents’ home in Venkatagari Palli, Puttaparthi mandal. Despite this, Rajasekhar continued to threaten and harass her at her parents’ house.

On October 11, 2017, Rajasekhar called Savitri to meet him at Venkatagari Palli cross and attacked her with a knife when she arrived at the place along with her relatives. Savitri suffered two stab wounds and Rajasekhar fled from there. The victim was rushed to Puttaparthi Super Specialty Hospital.

On October 12, 2017, Savitri lodged a complaint at Puttaparthi Rural police station. The then ASI Dhanunjaya and SI Shantilal conducted an in-depth investigation and filed a charge sheet. After reviewing the evidence, the court sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.