Man gets 20 yrs jail for sexually exploiting minor

Vizianagaram: The special court for Pocso in Vizianagaram sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

District SP Vakul Jindal informed on Monday that a special judge for Pocso court K Nagamani delivered the verdict. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,500 on the convict in the case which was registered in Bhogapuram police station in 2020.

According to the SP, a minor girl joined in a college for studying B Pharmacy at Maharajupeta of Bhogapuram mandal and was staying in a room along with other students. She got acquainted with the accused Padaga Sai Manoj Kumar, 22, of Kothavalasa, Manyam district, through Facebook. Manoj Kumar promised to marry her and sexually exploited her.

Later, he refused to marry her. The victim lodged a complaint with Bhogapuram police who filed a case under Pocso case.

DSPs B Mohana Rao and P Veeranjaneya Reddy arrested the accused and investigated the case.

Mavuri Sankara Rao, special public prosecutor for Pocso case argued on behalf of police. On the occasion of conviction of accused, SP Jindal appreciated the police officers and prosecution team for their efforts in ensuring justice to the victim.