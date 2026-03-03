Man gets life term in 2021 murder case

Kurnool: The Principal District Court, Kurnool, on Monday awarded life imprisonment to the accused in a murder case registered in February 2021. Delivering the verdict, Principal District Judge Kabarthi held the accused guilty of murdering Vaddypati Venkateshwarlu of Shareen Nagar, Kurnool city, and of attempting to murder his wife, the complainant in the case.

The prosecution stated that the accused, Daggupati Raju of Indireswaram village in Atmakur mandal, Nandyal district, committed the crime due to personal animosity. Raju suspected that the complainant and her husband were responsible for his wife leaving him, allegedly due to an extramarital relationship. The dispute further escalated when the deceased refused to lend Rs 2 lakh from the money obtained by selling his agricultural land. Acting on this grudge, the accused attacked Venkateshwarlu with a knife at his residence, killing him on the spot, and also assaulted the complainant to kill her.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Kurnool IV Town police station for murder and attempt to murder. After a detailed investigation, accused Raju was arrested and a charge sheet was filed. The case was closely monitored by Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil.

On finding the charges proved beyond doubt, the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for murder and three years’ imprisonment for attempt to murder.