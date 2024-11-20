Man gets lifer for murder, rape of granddaughter

Eluru: The district Pocso Act special court on Tuesday sentenced life imprisonment and penalty of Rs 5,000 to Boddu Yesu for raping and killing his granddaughter.

According to a press release of the police department, Boddu Yesu took his two-and-a-half-years-old granddaughter to near-by fields while she was sleeping around 10 pm on March 29, 2017 in front of her house in Kesavaram village.

He was influenced by some persons watching porn videos and chose her to satisfy his carnal desires.

With the fear that the victim would disclose his act of sexual assault to others, he killed the excessively bleeding victim in the fields itself.

Acting on the complaint lodged with Ganapavaram police station by Boddu Pochamma on the next day, the then SI M Veerababu registered a case. Inspector Dura Prasad arrested Yesu and sent him to remand.

Subsequently, retired sub-divisional police officer G Venkateswara Rao completed the investigation and filed a charge-sheet.

Additional Public Prosecutor DV Ramanjaneyulu presented his arguments.

The special court judge S Uma Sunanda pronounced the judgement and directed to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh compensation to the victim’s family.

Superintendent of Police K Pratap Siva Kishore, who is behind setting up Court Monitoring Cell to speed up trial in various cases, appreciated the work of Ganapavaram inspector MV Subhash, the cell inspector M Subbarao, SI Manikumar, and court constable Y Rajesh in expediting the court proceedings by producing witnesses on time.