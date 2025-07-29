Man gets lifer in double murder case

Parvathipuram: In a major development, the Second Additional District Court of Parvathipuram has sentenced Ginnikapalli Simhadri to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000 in connection with a double murder case registered in 2018 at Makkuva Police Station. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will serve an additional one-month simple imprisonment. SP SV Madhava Reddy informed that the verdict was delivered on Monday by Judge S. Damodara Rao.

On 2018, June 18 a complaint was lodged at Makkuva Police Station by Ommi Paidiraju, a resident of Palikivalasa village in Makkuva mandal. He reported that the accused, Ginnikapalli Simhadri, also a resident of the same village, was involved in a land dispute with his family.

Though the issue was resolved amicably by village elders, Simhadri was dissatisfied with the outcome and allegedly threatened to killthe complainant’s parents.

Later that day, while Paidiraju’s parents Ommi Somulu and Ommi Narayanamma were grazing goats in their farmland, Simhadri attacked them brutally, beheading them and slitting their throats, leading to their immediate death. Eyewitnesses reported that the accused shouted that he had killed them while fleeing the scene.

Following the complaint, then-Sub-Inspector K Krishna Prasad registered a case at Makkuva Police Station. The investigation was led by then Salur Rural Circle Inspector Syed Ilyas Mohammad, who arrested the accused on June 20 and chargesheet was later filed in court.

The prosecution, represented by Public Prosecutor Majji Jagannadham, presented strong evidence and arguments, resulting in the conviction of the accused. The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Parvathipuram ASP Ankit Suran, and Salur Rural CI Ramakrishna. Makkuva SI MV Ramana played a key role in the thorough investigation.

The court, finding the accused guilty beyond doubt, awarded life imprisonment and imposeda fine of Rs 1,000. This judgment stands as a testament to the diligent efforts of the police and prosecution in securing justice for the victims.” SP said.