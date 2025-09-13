Live
- Crusader for clean elections Chhokar passes away at 80
- Dress code for coal miners, insurance cover of Rs 1 cr
- Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th VP
- TGPSC to conduct Group 2 certificate verification from today
- GST reforms a landmark relief for auto industry: Piyush Goyal
- PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur today; meet violence-hit people, address public meetings
- India committed to peace and prosperity: PM Modi wishes Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM
- Lecturer held for parading estranged wife on road
- Illegal occupants evicted from varsity staff quarters
- Odisha launches ‘Healthy Diet Campaign’
Man held for stealing hundi collection at Tirumala
Highlights
Policeon Friday arrested Venu Vanaligam, a native of Sankarankovil in Tamil Nadu, for stealing Rs 4,000 from the hundi near the golden well in the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. Venu, posing as a devotee, collected the cash offered by another pilgrim. The act was immediately caught on CCTV cameras and noticed by the TTD command control centre, which alerted vigilance officials. TTD vigilance staff tracked Venu’s movements through CCTV surveillance and apprehended him before he could leave the temple premises. He was later handed over to the police.
The incident of theft inside the high-security Tirumala temple created a flutter among devotees. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
