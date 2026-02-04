  1. Home
News

Man murdered in drunken brawl

  • Created On:  4 Feb 2026 7:31 AM IST

Vijayawada: A man was murdered in a drunken altercation at the Tarapet South Booking area of Vijayawada Railway Station on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sai, while the accused was named as Ram.

According to police sources, the confrontation erupted between the two friends over a dispute while under the influence of alcohol. Ram has been taken into police custody. The accused reportedly has a criminal record comprising 15 cases, including a decoy-related case registered at Krishna Lanka Police Station.

The investigation into the incident is being led by GRP CI JV Ramana and RPF CI Fathe Ali Baig, who are examining the circumstances leading to the deadly altercation. Police have assured strict action and said the matter is being probed thoroughly to determine all aspects of the case.

