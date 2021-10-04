Man steals woman's jewellery, attempts murder, commits suicide out of guilt in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident, a man committed suicide over the guilt of stealing gold jewellery from a woman at Borubhadra in Santabommali mandal. According to the police, Jagannatham and Parvati are living in Borubhadra selling pakodas and bajjis. On Saturday night Jagannath went out to shop for some work and his wife Parvati was alone at home. At that time Gudla Ananda Rao from the same village came to Jagannatham's house and asked Rs. 10,000 to which she replied that she did not have it.



Howe6, Ananda Rao tried to pull the gold chain from her neck and as she screamed, he hit her hard on the head with an iron rod and fled with jewellery. The neighbours who heard the victim's screams came to the house and found her in a pool of blood. They immediately informed Jagannatham and was taken her to Kotabommali Government Hospital after calling 108. Santabommali SI Govinda registered the case while Tekkali CI R. Nilayya, the clues team inspected the scene. Meanwhile, Anandrao, who had committed theft and attempted murder here on Saturday night, fled to Parvatipuram for fear of being caught and committed suicide thinking that he will be boycotted from the village. The Parvatipuram police have registered the case and investigating further.