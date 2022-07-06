Man turns tourist guide for mother to fulfill her dreams to visiting temples, travels, 56,000 km

Dakshinamurthy Krishna Kumar, a software engineer from Mysore in Karnataka, left his software job for his mother and became a tourist guide for his mother. He is showing all the holy places in the country that his mother wanted to see since childhood on a scooter. This trip started in 2018. However, in 2020, due to the arrival of Covid, they took a break for a while.



Meanwhile, the mother-son duo reached Tirupati. On this occasion, Dakshinamurthy told that he had resigned to his job to fulfill his mother's wish and started visiting the holy places of India from 16th January 2018 on his father's old Bajaj Chetak scooter.



He explained that they have completed the journey of about 57,000 kilometers so far. He said that they have visited Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kolkata, Arunachal Pradesh and Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar. Dakshinamurthy said that they will continue this trip as long as God gives them the opportunity as long as they have the strength.