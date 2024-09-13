Live
Man washed away in Kundur river
Koilakuntla (Nandyal district): Two persons were washed away in Kundu rivefr in Nandyal district on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Gopireddi Ramasubba Reddy (60) and Bala Gurrappa (42). Both were residents of Kolugotla village in Koilakuntla mandal in the district.
According to sources, Bala Gurrappa had attended the funeral ceremony of one of his relatives. After that he went to have a bath in the Kundu river. Unfortunately, he slipped into the waters and washed away. His relatives and others tried to rescue Bala Gurrappa in vain.
In yet another incident, one Gopireddi Ramasubba Reddy of the same village committed suicide by jumping in the Kundu waters. For some time Ramasubba Reddy had been suffering from cancer. Despite taking medicines, he could not get relief from the disease.
Fed up with the disease, he decided to end his life and jumped into the river on Thursday. Revanur SI Bhupaludu along with his personnel rushed to the spot and took up search operations for the both persons.