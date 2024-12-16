Manchu Manoj Joins Janasena, Shares Joy of Taking His Child to Allagadda

Actor Manchu Manoj has joined the Janasena Party, led by AP DCM, Pawan Kalyan. This marks his debut in politics, adding a new dimension to his public life.

During the induction ceremony, Manoj shared a heartfelt moment from his personal life, expressing happiness about taking his child to Allagadda for the first time. "It was a deeply emotional experience for me to take my child to our hometown, Allagadda. It's a place that holds countless memories and a special place in my heart," he said.

Manoj's entry into Janasena has sparked interest among political observers, with many anticipating his role in strengthening the party’s presence in Rayalaseema. Known for his straightforward nature and strong connections with the public, his involvement could bring fresh energy to the party ahead of the elections.