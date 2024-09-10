  • Menu
Mandal-level teachers’ rationalisation completed

The process of rationalisation of teachers’ post has been completed at mandal-level, while it is under progress at divisional-level.

Anantapur: The process of rationalisation of teachers’ post has been completed at mandal-level, while it is under progress at divisional-level. Under the process of rationalisation, excess teachers in some schools are being adjusted in schools, which has faculty shortage. Teachers of schools that are closed for want of students are also being posted in places of requirement.

According to DEO office, there are 29 teachers in Anantapur division, 175 in Kalyandurg division, 16 school assistants and 53 special teachers in Guntakal division, who came under rationalisation. Except for 85 teachers, all other 256 teachers, who submitted request letters against their shifting from present place, were given due consideration. But the requests of 85 teachers for retainment in their present places have been rejected.

