Live
- GST Council to Review 18% Tax on Insurance Premiums by October
- Apple Unveils iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Availability and Features
- Ganesh Utsav 2024: Alternative Days for Immersing Bappa Idol Aside from Anant Chaturdashi
- IND vs BAN Test match: Rishabh Pant Returns Indian Team for First Test
- Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch
- Sub-standard conditions in Noida continue to hamper start of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match on Day 2
- Rana, Dulquer collaborate for multilingual film ‘Kaantha’
- PKL 11: Hyderabad to host the first leg from October 18 to November 9
- ‘Kannappa’ team gives b’day treat to Akshay Kumar
- Apple Glowtime Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series and All that Apple Announced
Just In
Mandal-level teachers’ rationalisation completed
The process of rationalisation of teachers’ post has been completed at mandal-level, while it is under progress at divisional-level.
Anantapur: The process of rationalisation of teachers’ post has been completed at mandal-level, while it is under progress at divisional-level. Under the process of rationalisation, excess teachers in some schools are being adjusted in schools, which has faculty shortage. Teachers of schools that are closed for want of students are also being posted in places of requirement.
According to DEO office, there are 29 teachers in Anantapur division, 175 in Kalyandurg division, 16 school assistants and 53 special teachers in Guntakal division, who came under rationalisation. Except for 85 teachers, all other 256 teachers, who submitted request letters against their shifting from present place, were given due consideration. But the requests of 85 teachers for retainment in their present places have been rejected.