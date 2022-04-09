Mangalagiri: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy amassed Rs 1,734-cr commissions, alleges TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP Kondapi MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Friday accused Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy of involving in corruption and scams worth Rs 1,734 crore in the past three years. He held Balineni responsible for the power cuts and increased electricity charges that gave a severe blow to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the TDP MLA said the Energy Minister had misused his relationship with

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and resorted to unchecked frauds. Balineni and his followers looted public money in power purchase agreements, sand, mining, granite, land and gravel mafia, he alleged.

Swamy blamed Minister Srinivasa Reddy for the arbitrary cancellation of the PPAs signed with the solar companies during Chandrababu regime. 'Only for squeezing commissions from the power companies, the YSRCP regime adopted a vendetta policy along political line. Consequently, all sections of people were now forced to live in darkness in the State,' he criticised.

Listing out frauds of the Minister, the TDP MLA said Balineni had collected illegal commissions of Rs 495 crore from power companies and for promotions and transfers of employees. "He collected Rs 905 crore from granite factories, dumping yards owners and lorry contractors. Balineni and his men have squeezed Rs 100 crore through sand mafia and Rs 40 crore through gravel mafia," he alleged.

Swamy slammed the Minister for collecting huge commissions of Rs 187 crore from land mafia, which perpetrated many illegalities in Ongole town. 'Balineni used his followers and benamis to commit all these frauds. His excesses began with the letterhead scam. The hawala money scam was still fresh in public memory.'

TDP MLA Veeranjaneya Swamy said while Chandrababu Naidu got PPAs for Rs 6 per unit in peak hours, the Jagan regime has created such a crisis in which it had to buy peak hour power at Rs 22 per unit. 'This was as per the ERC statements only. While Jagan Reddy collected J-tax at State-level, his Minister Balineni collected B-tax in Prakasam district,' he stated.